IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir participated this evening (Thursday) in the ceremony for the change of command at the military colleges and addressed the recent tension with the Defense Minister.

"Victory on the battlefield does not depend solely on military strength, but also on cohesion between the two echelons. Only in this way can we ensure decisive victory, as well as the resilience of the state the day after. At the center of this cohesion is trust. With trust comes strength. Only when they operate in harmony can we march forward, break the enemy, win, and secure the future of the state,” Zamir said.

He added, “The offensive operation in the Gaza Strip will bring about the collapse of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities. The campaign will conclude when we ensure our security and future.”

Earlier, Zamir and Energy Minister Eli Cohen held a discussion regarding the implementation of the cabinet’s decision to seize Gaza City. This was their first meeting since the widely reported confrontation over a series of appointments that the minister had yet to approve. The meeting also included Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Baram, the Deputy Chief of Staff, the head of the Operations Directorate, the head of Military Intelligence (AMAM), the head of Personnel Directorate, the head of Planning and Strategy, and other senior commanders.

Following the discussion, Cohen said, “The State of Israel is determined to defeat Hamas in Gaza, free all hostages, and bring an end to the war. The IDF is mobilizing all its forces and preparing with full strength to implement the cabinet’s decision. We will act as a single fist until the mission is completed.”

Tensions between Cohen and Zamir escalated recently over the issue of brigadier-general assignments in the IDF. Prior to that, there had been friction between Zamir and the political echelon regarding the cabinet’s decision to seize Gaza City — a decision made contrary to the IDF’s recommendation, which feared for the lives of the hostages.

Both the Defense Minister’s office and the Chief of Staff’s office expressed a desire to resolve the crisis quickly to allow operational preparation for the expected maneuver.

Two days ago it was reported that Zamir went to the Defense Minister’s office during a meeting to approve the list of military appointments, but the minister’s secretary did not allow him to enter. The IDF stated that the meeting had been pre-arranged, but Zamir was told that the minister was busy. The Defense Minister’s office countered that the Chief of Staff’s office had been informed that the minister was unavailable — yet Zamir arrived anyway.