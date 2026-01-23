On Friday afternoon, shortly after the weekly Kabbalat Shabbat service calling for the return of Ran Gvili at Hostages Square, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stopped his vehicle outside the Kirya Base, located nearby, and spoke with Ran’s parents, who were present following the service.

The Chief of Staff reaffirmed the IDF’s full commitment to bringing Ran home, emphasizing that his return remains a mission at the forefront of the hearts and minds of all IDF soldiers - from the Chief of Staff to the very last soldier. He added that the IDF and Southern Command continue to excercise all efforts to secure Ran’s swift return.

Ran’s parents, Itzik and Talik Gvili, thanked the Chief of Staff for his commitment and expressed their full trust in him.

Earlier, dozens gathered at Hostages Square to call for the immediate return of Gvili, the last remaining hostage. The gathering came amid announcements regarding a possible move to Phase Two before his return.

The weekly Kabbalat Shabbat gathering was led by the Kibbutz Movement and Kibbutz Ein Tzurim, bringing together members of the Gvili familiy, hostage families and members of the general public. Also in attendance were captivity survivors Segev Kalfon and Eitan Horn. Participants emphasized that Ran has now been held captive for 840 days and must be returned home before any further steps are taken.

Representing Ran’s family were his parents, Itzik and Talik Gvili, his sister Shira, and members of the extended family.

Speaking at the gathering, Shira Gvili, Ran’s sister, said, “Every time I stand here, I’m surprised all over again. I’ve just returned from the United States, and nothing has changed - you are still here, standing with us. This fight has become part of our daily lives, and it is incredibly hard to speak about my brother again and again, at every meeting and every moment. But I will do everything so that Rani comes home."

She added, “We are one people, and my one request is that we remain united. This struggle goes beyond politics and beyond opinions. Seeing Eitan and Segev here today reminds us that miracles are possible. They are living proof - and Ran must be the next miracle to return home."

Segev Kalfon, captivity survivor, added, “I have been home for just over 100 days, learning how to live again and learning what happened here. I’ve learned how many heroes there are in Israel, among them Ran."

“Despite being injured, Ran ran into danger to save others. He knew he was risking his life, including for me. Ran should have returned long ago. He should have returned together with me, in the same deal," added Kalfon.

“Now there is talk of moving forward, of Phase Two- while Ran is still there. It could have been me. It is only luck that I am standing here today and not still in captivity. That is why we must continue to do everything so that Ran comes home, for him, for his family, and for the country I love so much."

Also addressing the gathering was Hadassah Lazar, sister of the late hostage Shlomo Mantzur, who described Ran as “a symbol of courage, values, and responsibility," and warned against advancing to Phase Two before his return. “Bringing Ran home is not a gesture," she said. “It is a moral obligation. We must not leave anyone behind."

Additional remarks were delivered by members of Kibbutz Ein Tzurim and representatives of the Kibbutz Movement.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)