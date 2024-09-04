Israel Teachers Union chair Ran Erez has said that he is not in a rush to end the strike in Israeli high schools, and criticized the parent body for remaining silent, Ynet reported.

"From our perspective, the summer vacation has been extended by a few days, it's not the end of the world," he told Ynet.

When asked if high schools would not begin prior to the fall holiday season, he responded, "That's what I expect, but prophecy was given to fools."

The Jewish holiday season will begin with Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) on the evening of October 2, and end on October 24, with the conclusion of Simchat Torah. Thus, if high schools do not begin studies until after the holidays end, students will miss all of September and most of October - i.e., nearly two months.

Erez called Education Minister Yoav Kisch "the weakest in the world," adding, "We are three years without a group agreement. The wages have deteriorated. We are lacking teachers. Teachers who take additional jobs in order to earn enough money - is that good education?"

"This should be important to the Finance Minister, as well as to the parents. I don't know why the parents are silent. People are trying to harm the children's future."

Kisch responded to the interview, telling Ynet, "To read and hear Ran Erez saying that, 'The strike is summer vacation and it's not the end of the world,' - that may be the most disconnected thing that has ever been said. This is how a person who does not look students and teachers in the eyes speaks; this is how a person who does not feel the war outside speaks. Unfortunately he is a party to the negotiations. If this is what he thinks after about thirty years of strikes, it's time for him to go home."