Israel has responded to claims by over 100 international organizations alleging that it has been blocking humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip for months.

The organizations attribute the alleged blockade to a new registration mechanism introduced in March, which requires, among other things, the submission of lists of Palestinian workers for security screening. They argue that “the requirements are illegal, endanger staff, harm the independence of organizations, and are intended to restrict humanitarian operations.”

COGAT rejected the accusations, stating that “the reality is the exact opposite of the claims publicized.” According to Israeli officials, Israel is working to facilitate aid deliveries, while Hamas attempts to exploit them for military purposes and to strengthen its control over the population — sometimes with the help of certain aid groups, with or without their knowledge.

The IDF said the new aid mechanism, implemented under government directives, is intended to ensure that aid reaches civilians directly and not Hamas. Under the system, organizations must register and provide lists of staff working in Gaza for prior security checks. COGAT emphasized that the process is transparent, clearly explained to all organizations in advance, and based on professional and security criteria.

Officials added that the refusal by some groups to submit the required information raises concerns about the purity of their intentions and questions regarding possible links to Hamas. At the same time, nearly 20 organizations that have complied with the registration process are regularly delivering aid: “Around 300 aid trucks enter Gaza daily through organizations that meet the criteria,” COGAT said.

COGAT added that delays cited by the complaining organizations occur only when those groups choose not to meet the security requirements.

“Instead of opposing the process and issuing statements, we call on all organizations to complete the registration and ensure that aid reaches residents — and not Hamas,” they urged.