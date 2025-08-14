Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday dismissed an offer by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to assist the Islamic Republic in addressing its deepening water crisis, The Associated Press reported.

Pezeshkian took to social media platform X to denounce the gesture, accusing Israel of denying essential resources to Palestinian Arabs.

“A regime that deprives people of Gaza from water and food says it will bring water to Iran? A MIRAGE, NOTHING MORE,” he wrote.

During a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, the Iranian leader reiterated his position, suggesting that Israel’s intentions were insincere.

“Those with a deceptive appearance are falsely claiming compassion for the people of Iran,” Pezeshkian said. “First look at the difficult situation of Gaza and (their) defenseless people, especially children who are struggling … because of hunger, lack of access to potable water and medicine, because of a siege by the brutal regime.”

The comments followed a video message by Netanyahu on Tuesday, in which he addressed the Iranian people and said that Israel is willing to help resolve the country’s growing water shortages—once Iran is free from its current leadership.

The exchange comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations. In June, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, eliminating senior commanders. Iran responded with missile strikes that left 28 people dead in Israel.