The PLO’s Negotiations Affairs Department has issued a warning against the plan to connect Ma'ale Adumim to Jerusalem via a contiguous settlement bloc (known as the E-1 plan), calling it a serious threat to the two-state solution, as it would sever Jerusalem from the areas of Judea and Samaria.

In a report published on Friday, the department includes a series of recommendations, among them taking practical steps to halt all new construction activities in the settlements, stopping government funding and support that facilitates the growth of the Jewish population in Judea and Samaria, and preventing land confiscation, home demolitions, and the forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands.

The PLO’s Negotiations Affairs Department also recommends forming a comprehensive strategy to support the resilience of Palestinian Bedouin communities facing the threat of forced displacement. This would include providing legal aid, renovating housing, and supplying water, electricity, and medical services.

Additionally, the department calls for appealing to the permanent member states of the UN Security Council to issue a clear and unified warning against construction in the E-1 area, alongside launching a diplomatic campaign on the international stage.