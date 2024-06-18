In an interview with Kol Berama Radio on Tuesday morning, Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) attacked the anti-government protesters and defined them as "an arm of Hamas."

"Hamas has several arms – the militant arm of the damned terrorists who attacked and killed children, and there is the arm of the demonstrations that supports and helps Hamas," Vaturi claimed.

"After all, who would benefit from this pressure in a more violent and brutal way than Hamas? There are people who care about the country – and it is not those who are shouting at the Kaplan protests. We know that they don't care about anything, because who demonstrates in such a way during a war?" Vettori contemplated.

The leadership of the Kaplan Force protest group said in response: "Vaturi is not just a fool – but a dangerous ringleader, who is tearing the people apart under Netanyahu's guidance."

This is not the first time that the Knesset member has harshly attacked those protesting against the government, whom he defined a few months ago as "worse than Iran."