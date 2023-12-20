MK Nissim Vaturi of the Likud responded to reports that the chairman of his party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is trying to bring Minister Gideon Sa'ar back to the Likud - and said that this is a positive move.

"We need to bring Gideon Sa'ar back to the Likud. I hope the Prime Minister's talks will have good results," said Vaturi in an interview with Israel National News – Arutz 7, adding that the addition of the "New Hope" list to the Likud would increase the Likud party’s mandate potential, which has plunged in the polls in recent months.

When asked if the unity government established following the war should be expanded, Vaturi replied: "I would give up on [Yesh Atid chair MK Yair] Lapid, but we should add [Yisrael Beytenu chair MK Avigdor] Liberman. We need a broad national unity government to fight Hamas and crush it."

Vaturi also clarified that whoever thinks that international pressure will convince Israel to enable the Palestinian Authority to control Gaza the day after the war, is wrong.

"There won't be any Palestinian Authority or similar kind of authority in Gaza," he said. "Even if someone in the Likud thinks it might be a good idea to suggest this idea – drop it now! The nation, and the Likud members in particular, will not accept it."

The Likud has not commented yet on the issue of postponing elections for local authorities, and MK Vaturi would not clarify the matter: "We have to give all those serving in the war right now the option of voting in the elections. We are still examining the situation."