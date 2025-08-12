In Geneva today, the mothers of four hostages met with International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric.

Galia David, mother of Evyatar David, stated: "We met today with the President of the Red Cross. We spoke from our hearts to her heart as a mother. The President of the Red Cross also received the Ministry of Health report that was released today, so she can really see the facts - both from released hostages who came back regarding the condition some of them were in until half a year ago, and also based on the recent videos that Hamas released. It was possible to understand that many of the concerns regarding their health condition have materialized. We felt that she was really very honest with us and promised she would do everything in her power."

Viki Cohen, mother of Nimrod Cohen, said: ”The President expressed very great empathy and care and promised that she is doing everything she can to help in this very complex situation and that only ending the war will benefit both sides - both with Hamas and for the return of all hostages to Israel."

Sylvia Cunio, mother of David and Ariel Cunio, said: "I continue to ask everyone to do everything to bring them back and that they should go in there to see their condition, the health situation, both physical and mental, and that food, water, medicines and everything they need should be brought in."

Meirav Gilboa Dalal, mother of Guy Gilboa Dalal, said: "We mothers met with the Red Cross President, and we left there with the feeling that we touched her heart. She understood us and our feelings as mothers. She saw the photos of our children, she understood that their condition is difficult and that there is a need to bring in medicines and food quickly, and we left with the feeling that something might happen."

Following the mothers' meeting, Professor Hagai Levine, Head of the Health Team at the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, also met with Spoljaric as well as World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. During the meetings, Prof. Levine presented a report on deliberate starvation prepared by health experts at the forum, as well as the book "HUNGER DISEASE" - written by Jewish physicians in the Warsaw Ghetto during the Holocaust, documenting the devastating effects of starvation.

Additionally, the Red Cross President received from Professor Levine a letter consolidating medical reports that emphasize the urgent need for ongoing medical care and immediate intervention for the hostages. The letter also emphasized "the humanitarian importance of Red Cross visits to the hostages - a step we have called for since day one. However, given the severity of their deteriorating condition, such visits can no longer substitute for the urgent medical intervention they require."

Professor Hagai Levine stated: "I have just concluded important meetings with the President of the Red Cross and the Secretary-General of the World Health Organization. All hostages are humanitarian cases. The living are in immediate mortal danger. The deceased are at risk of disappearing forever. We are at a critical point in time - the hostages have no time left. We must now bring back all the hostages and end the war."