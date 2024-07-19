Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Gantz, in response to the ICJ's ruling: “The opinion of the International Court of Justice deserves condemnation and denunciation from all countries around the world.

This is a decision contrary to justice, contrary to the Bible, morality and international law. This decision is intended to bring Hamas terrorists closer to the beds of our children and women in the center of the country and to eliminate the State of Israel.

Only a hypocritical panel of judges, headed by a Lebanese judge - a country in conflict with Israel, can show such legal and historical blindness.

The Western Wall, the Cave of the Patriarchs, Jerusalem and all of Judea, Samaria, Binyamin, and the Jordan Valley are the land of our ancestors. No opinion will erase the historical truth or undermine the deep connection between the people of Israel and its country.

The necessary answer is the imposition of sanctions against the PA and its leaders who initiated the judgement, as well as the application of Israeli sovereignty. We call on the prime minister to immediately begin applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria."