With Hague’s Court mandates to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant we are witnessing the collapse of the free world.

Hamas celebrates.

Iran rejoices.

Turkey is ready to do its part with Sultan Erdogan who always gets away with bombing Kurds, Armenians and other peoples sacrificed to his Ottoman expansionist aims.

The European Union, through the mouth of the useless Spanish socialist Josef Borrell, says it is faithful to international law.

China is tempted to celebrate, but cannot do so fully since it has not signed the Rome Statute on the Court of The Hague.

Donald Trump, who is putting together the most pro-Israel administration in American history, has already made it known that he will impose sanctions on the Hague Court.

Orban’s Hungary is the most pro-Israel. Orban also invited Netanyahu to Budapest.

Belgium, with its subjugation and Qatari penetration, is for arresting him (there is something rotten in Brussels).

Norway, with its progressive quislings, is the country with the fewest number of Jews in Europe and is the most pro-Hamas. The Norwegian Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, is more pro-Hamas than the Arab countries and was photographed alongside the daughter of the Palestinian Arab terrorist involved in the Paris attack in which six people were killed at the Jewish restaurant Jo Goldenberg.

In Vichyist France, Islamogoscism will play its part.

Holland, with its pogroms, is for arresting Netanyahu. But Geert Wilders distances himself and writes: “The world has gone mad.”

Dhimmi-Labour England is for arresting the Israelis. London has enough problems with Islamists to alienate them even more. Not only because the Muslim population of the United Kingdom is growing ten times faster than the general population. Prime Minister Starmer also fears the rise of the “Communists for Islam” party led by Corbyn.

Social-communist-Eta Spain is for arresting Netanyahu. The Spanish left is with Cuba, Iran and Hamas.

Germany and Italy are taking their time.

The Canada of the super woke Trudeau wants to arrest Netanyahu (the Conservatives are against). In the streets of Canada, people are marching now shouting “Jihad Jihad Jihad”.

The Argentina of the heroic Javier Milei is with Israel. Afuera!

The Brazil of the communist Lula is for the arrest (when will Jair Bolsonaro return?).

The Colombia of the communist Gustavo Petro is for the arrest.

Chile too. “Forward to the Bolivarian revolution!”. This is how the young and woke Chilean president Gabriel Boric supported the regime of Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela. “I die as I lived... my respects, Commander”, wrote Boric upon the death of Fidel Castro. The same Boric who promised to “bury liberalism”. Like when he calls Greta Thunberg “the best thing that has happened in a long time.”

Everything is connected: wokists, socialists (welfarists are natural allies of Islamists), Peronists, multilateral sepulchres, radical ecologists, useful idiots of the BRICS.

And so in the end, what the mainstream media calls the “populist international” (Milei, Wilders, Trump, Orban etc) in the end turns out to be the last political trench in defense of a people who refuse to be subjugated by Islamic terrorism and the alliance between Eurabia, communist remnants and satrapies. And the Western dhimmis who fall to their knees.