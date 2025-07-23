תיעוד מעזה: כ-120 מטרות טרור הותקפו ביממה האחרונה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Following IDF and ISA direction, IDF troops are continuing to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

In the area of Gaza City in northern Gaza, the troops are deepening their operational activity.

Additionally, IDF troops continue to operate in the northern Gaza Strip, locating and dismantling terrorist infrastructure above and below ground. In the area of Jabaliya, during the troops' activity, a number of Hamas terrorists were identified in the area and swiftly eliminated in an aerial strike.

Furthermore, over the past day, the troops dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and located weapons in the southern Gaza Strip.

A number of terrorist infrastructure sites that posed a threat to the troops operating in the area were dismantled.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 120 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, military structures, tunnels, booby-trapped structures, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.