The trial of Malka Leifer, the former Melbourne, Australia Adass Israel School principal facing alleged sexual abuse charges, has been moved up to August.

Leifer’s trial had originally been scheduled to started in October but has been moved forward so that it will not take place on the High Holy Days, the Australian Jewish News reported.

The former educator faces 90 charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Lefiter’s lawyers originally said their client wanted a trial-by-judge but have now asked for a jury trial, according to the news outlet.

Leifer is in custody pending a May 11 hearing. Pre-trial arguments will take place in July.

In November 2021, lawyers representing Leifer reportedly began looking into seeking expert advice on her fitness to stand trial.

Two months earlier, the Melbourne Magistrates Court ruled at the end of a committal hearing that there was enough proof to try Leifer for the abuse that allegedly occurred between 2003-2008, during Leifer's time as principal of the Adass Israel School.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat and Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)