The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday allowed the publication of the fact that the "Rebbe of Chust," Baruch Leifer, father-in-law of sex offender Malka Leifer, was arrested again on suspicion of committing sexual offenses against people who stayed in his vicinity.

According to Kan, Leifer appealed to the court to prevent the publication of his name, but the request was denied.

He was arrested about two-and-a-half months ago on suspicion that he committed sexual offenses against a victim several years ago when she was a minor and over the course of several years. Leifer denied the allegations and claimed the offenses had already exceeded their statute of limitations.

Recently, a special court led by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu issued a severe warning regarding Rabbi Leifer: "One of the most shocking cases that came to us is the story of Baruch Leifer, who boasts the title of 'Rebbe of Chust.' For years, several women and girls, as well as boys, complained about severe sexual assaults by him. In our opinion, he is a danger to the public and belongs behind bars, and it is a religious obligation for anyone harmed by him to contact the law authorities."

The Magen organization, which is supporting the victims, stated: "We thank the brave victim who decided to expose the harm and add her complaint to additional complaints against Leifer. We support all alleged victims of Leifer and encourage anyone harmed by him to file a complaint and thereby break the silence. We thank Rabbi Eliyahu's court for a decisive and courageous verdict that begins to bring justice for the victims."