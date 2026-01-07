MK Yonatan Mashriki (Shas), former chairman of the Knesset Health Committee, sent an urgent letter today (Wednesday) to Defense Minister Israel Katz, detailing serious deficiencies in the provision of food to detained haredi individuals at the 416 prison (Prison 10).

The letter was sent after Mashriki's visit to the facility yesterday, during which he met with three yeshiva students who were arrested due to issues related to their status. The detainees raised serious complaints about the lack of a regular supply of kosher food.

According to the detainees’ testimony, for three consecutive days, no kosher food was provided to them, despite their explicit requests. The detainees, who maintain a haredi lifestyle, were sometimes left without basic nutritional support.

In his letter, MK Mashriki emphasized that this is an unacceptable situation and constitutes a violation of the detainees' rights. He pointed out that the right to food is a fundamental right enshrined in the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty, which guarantees the protection of every person’s life and dignity.

Mashriki also referenced a ruling by the Supreme Court that established the state's obligation to hold detainees under proper conditions, including providing food in adequate quantities and composition to ensure their health and dignity.

In conclusion, Mashriki requested that the Defense Minister intervene immediately. The demands raised include conducting a thorough investigation into the claims, ensuring adherence to food provision protocols at the detention facility regarding the accessibility of kosher food and maintaining kashrut laws, and receiving detailed information on the findings of the investigation and the corrective actions that will be taken.

The Ministry of Defense has not yet responded to the inquiry.