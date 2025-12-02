Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich emphasized in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the Draft Law is not a political maneuver but a sincere effort to expand enlistment within the haredi sector.

“It pains us that elements in the haredi community, in the name of Torah, are distorting the meaning of this legislation and attempting to cancel conscription altogether,” Smotrich said. “Rabbi Druckman ztz”l always taught that serving in the IDF is a religious obligation, while learning in yeshiva is a national obligation.”

Smotrich noted that political tensions have grown around the bill, particularly from opposition parties. “Unfortunately, this is an issue that has become intertwined with political agendas. There are people investing considerable time, money, and energy in a campaign meant to topple the government.”

Despite this, he insisted that the law itself is not a tool for coalition maneuvering. “The Conscription Law is not meant to preserve or bring down the government. Its purpose is to enable the enlistment of haredim into the IDF, strengthen Israel’s security, and ease the burden carried by those currently serving.”

Within the Religious Zionist Party, he said, there is no dispute regarding the goal-only the method. “Ofir Sofer and I ultimately want the same result. The haredi public must undergo a deep ideological, sociological, and social shift. I have patience for the process, but I am determined to ensure that it takes place.”

He acknowledged that the transition will be gradual. “It will not be perfect and it will not happen overnight. The haredi sector has much to contribute to Israel, and the law aims to connect them to that contribution while safeguarding their unique identity and values.”

Smotrich stressed the need for infrastructure to support the process. “We must establish hesder yeshivas and haredi preparatory programs, and create frameworks that help haredim integrate into the army and navigate the transition.”

He also wants to reform the way haredi enlistment is managed. “I seek to establish a recruitment directorate for haredi men outside the IDF, within the Defense Ministry, because the army has been unable to meet this challenge.”

Addressing tension with several bereaved families who oppose the current draft outline, Smotrich expressed deep respect for them while cautioning against the use of grief for political aims. “Before these families, I am nothing. They sacrificed what is most precious and deserve limitless appreciation. But being a bereaved parent does not automatically confer greater expertise regarding legislation, social change, or conscription policy.”