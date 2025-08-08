Breaking news: Following numerous requests, MK Tzvi Succot announced the postponement of a discussion that was scheduled to take place Sunday in the Knesset's Subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee regarding Judea and Samaria.

The discussion was titled, "Firing at Civilians by Disorderly Rioters in Judea and Samaria."

Officials in the settlement movement, the military, and the political system approached Succot after the session was scheduled and asked him to postpone it, to which he agreed.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News revealed that Succot, who chairs the committee, called for an emergency discussion in the Knesset this coming Sunday, which would address shooting at Israeli civilians during riots in Judea and Samaria. Among those invited to the discussion, which will take place in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, are representatives from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of National Security, and the IDF.

Succot intended to demand a full breakdown of all incidents in which shooting was directed at Israeli civilians during riots over the past five years, including the ages of the victims, the severity of the injuries, and the characteristics of the events. He also planned to investigate whether there have been any changes in the rules of engagement in the last year, and whether any deviations in procedure had been identified.