הצעירים חוצים את השער בגבול סוריה צילום: באדיבות המצלם

IDF forces apprehended approximately eight Israeli citizens on Thursday after they breached the border fence between Israel and Syria in two separate locations.

In the Golan Heights, the infiltrators used a buzz saw to cut through the fence and reached the Syrian village of Bir Ajam, across from the Israeli village of Aloni Habashan. After being pursued by IDF forces, they were apprehended and returned to Israeli territory.

The second breach was in the Hermon area, where Israeli citizens infiltrated into Syrian territory through a gate in the fence.

The "Bashan Vanguard" movement, which led the infiltration, stated: "Thank G-d we are privileged to walk in the Bashan region, the land of our forefathers. We call on the government to allow us to continue holding on to the territory of the Bashan region and not remove us from here."

The IDF stated: "A short while ago, a report was received regarding several Israeli civilians who breached the border at two separate locations in the Golan Heights and Mount Hermon, crossing into Syrian territory."

"IDF troops were dispatched to the two locations, and shortly afterward, the civilians were located. After some of them confronted the forces, they were safely returned to Israeli territory under IDF escort. The suspects were transferred for further processing to the Israel Police."

The IDF added that it "strongly condemns this incident and emphasizes its severity, which constitutes a criminal offense that endangers civilians and IDF troops."