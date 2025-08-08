A 75-year-old man collapsed Friday morning during the Shacharit prayer at a synagogue on Rothschild Street in Holon.

Rescue forces who were called to the scene confirmed his death.

Shai Mizrahi, an ambulance driver who assisted at the scene, said: "We arrived at Rothschild Street in Holon for a tragic case involving a 75-year-old man who came to the synagogue at dawn for prayers."

"During the prayers, he collapsed and his heart stopped. His death was confirmed at the scene."

He added, "With the help of additional volunteers, we handled the situation with sensitivity and ensured the dignity of the deceased. After treatment, we transported him by ambulance for burial and the funeral."