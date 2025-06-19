general.newsSevenIsraeli NewsHolon: Torah scrolls rescued from synagogue hit in missile strikeHolon: Torah scrolls rescued from synagogue hit in missile strikeSynagogue at impact site in Holon sustains damage due to missile strike, bystanders help the caretaker remove the Torah scrolls to a safe location. Watch.Israel National News Jun 19, 2025, 12:20 PM (GMT+3)HolonsynagoguesTorah ScrollsOperation Rising Lionחולון: מוציאים את ספרי התורה מבית הכנסת שנפגעערוץ 7Related articles:Missile debris the size of a bus falls in SamariaIranian missile slams into Soroka Hospital in Be'er ShevaHome Front Command tech issue triggers false alarm across IsraelIAF strikes key Iranian nuclear reactor Found a mistake? Contact usgeneral.subscribeNewsletterTo read the article in Hebrew