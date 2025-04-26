The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, engaged in extensive searches over Shabbat in the Holon area to save a woman who was missing and considered at risk.

Sybil Gusinov, aged 78, disappeared on 23.04.2025 from Henkin Street in Holon.

As Sybil was considered in mortal danger, the search took place through Shabbat. Searchers employed rescue dogs, drones, and advanced technological equipment to locate her, working both within the city and in the undeveloped areas around Holon.

After several days spent searching, including more than 24 hours straight in the field, she was located alive and well in the Tel Aviv region.