Israel is reportedly considering a significant shift in its diplomatic stance, including the potential withdrawal of defense and security cooperation with the UK, if British Prime Minister Keir Starmer moves forward with plans to recognize a Palestinian state, The Times reported on Thursday.

This action could have serious ramifications for both nations' security and economic interests.

Diplomatic sources quoted in the report have indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is exploring a range of responses, including cutting ties with Britain, should the UK proceed with recognizing “Palestine” in the coming weeks. One official warned that countries pursuing such recognition should "carefully consider the consequences" of their actions.

Sources close to Netanyahu's government noted that Israel values its relationship with the UK, but recent British decisions, including the potential recognition of “Palestine”, have placed the partnership under strain. “London needs to be careful because Bibi [Netanyahu] and his ministers have cards they could play too,” one source stated. “Israel has a lot to lose if it decides to take steps in response.”

Starmer announced last week that Britain will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September if the situation in Gaza does not improve by then.

His announcement came after French President Emmanuel Macron declared his intention to recognize a Palestinian state.

The Israeli government has reacted strongly to Starmer’s announcement, accusing the UK leader of giving Hamas a “prize for terror” by pursuing recognition outside of the peace process and before the release of Israeli hostages.

Israel’s defense cooperation with the UK has been crucial, particularly in countering threats posed by Iranian-backed entities, noted The Times. Israeli intelligence has played a vital role in thwarting terrorist plots, such as one targeting the Israeli embassy in London. The UK has also utilized Israeli drones for operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Israeli-made defense equipment has helped protect British soldiers in those regions.

The defense collaboration between Israel and the UK is significant, with Israeli companies supplying critical components for British defense systems. The trade partnership, valued at £6 billion, supports thousands of jobs on both sides. However, Israel is reportedly divided on whether to sever these ties. Some government members warn that such a move would harm Israel’s economy and end vital British military support, particularly in efforts to find missing Israeli hostages.

The UK government declined to comment on the report, with a spokesman stating, “We do not comment on anonymous speculation about intelligence matters.”