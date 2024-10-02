British Defense Secretary John Healey said on Tuesday that British forces played a role in preventing further escalation fuelled by Iran's latest missile attack on Israel , Reuters reported.

Healey said in a statement on X that "British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East," and thanked the personnel involved for their courage and professionalism.

He did not elaborate. The ministry of defense did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on how British forces were involved.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the leaders discussed the escalating situation across the Middle East, a spokesperson for the British premier's office said.

Starmer condemned Iran's attack on Israel, which began during the leaders' conversation, in the "strongest terms", the spokesperson added.

Later, Starmer reiterated that condemnation in a statement to reporters, saying, "It cannot be tolerated. We stand with Israel and we recognize her right to self defense in the face of this aggression. Iran must stop these attacks."

On X, British Foreign Minister David Lammy said he "warned Iran against taking action that could push the region further towards the brink".

"A cycle of escalation is in no one's interest," Lammy added.