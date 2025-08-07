"Shayetet 50," a flotilla carrying relatives of some of the hostages, set sail Thursday morning, heading south to get as close as possible to their loved ones.

The boats left the Ashkelon marina at 11:00 a.m. local time, sailing south towards Gaza, and continued sailing until 1:00 p.m.

The families held signs and waved flags, calling, "Bring us back our children! Before it is too late!"

At the closest point to Gaza’s shores, the families cried out: "Time is running out for the hostages. We have seen the latest photos of the hostages, we have seen that they are skin and bones, we have witnessed a Holocaust in living color - and we will not stand by. We demand a comprehensive deal now that will bring them home."

"We are closest to the hostages, at the maritime border with Gaza, so that they too can hear us and know that we are fighting with all our strength and will not give up until they return.

"Today our beloved ones have been held captive for 22 months! Chained, starving, disappearing in Gaza’s ruins. This nightmare affects 50 families directly, but also impacts all of Israel. We must not lose our moral compass and values - this is the time for the people of Israel to stand with us en masse.

"Right now, finding the way forward must be the top priority - to return all 50 hostages immediately and end the war."