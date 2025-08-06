An emergency consultation was held on Wednesday at the Bnei Brak home of the Lithuanian (non-Hassidic) haredi leader, Rabbi Dov Lando.

The meeting, which was held in response to arrests of yeshiva students, was attended by community leaders from Israel and abroad, seeking to formulate a response to the arrests.

The aim of the meeting, according to Rabbi Lando's household, was to "form a consensus among all groups and sects regarding a response."

The unusual meeting comes after Rabbi Lando warned that "if the State of Israel declares war on Torah students, haredi Jewry the world over will join the struggle."

The haredi leader's household stated, "The State of Israel declared war on Torah students. Haredi Jewry will launch a global struggle the likes of which have never been seen."

The background for the emergency meeting is the arrest of brothers Refael and Baruch Itzhakov from the Oros Hatorah Yeshiva. The Military Court sentenced Refael to 17 days' imprisonment and his brother Baruch to 13 days for failure to report for conscription.

Military Police arrested the brothers late one night this week at their Tel Aviv home while their parents were on vacation and unaware of what occurred.

This is Baruch's second arrest, after he was arrested during the Purim holiday and sent to prison for 14 days.