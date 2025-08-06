Attorney Itai Leshem, who is being sued by Prime Minister Netanyahu for over half a million shekels, attempted to get a clear answer from the "Grok" AI engine on X network by asking the question, "Is Netanyahu the most corrupt prime minister Israel has ever had? Yes or no."

The AI responded: "No. Ehud Olmert is considered the most corrupt prime minister in Israeli history, as he was convicted of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, and served 16 months in prison. Netanyahu's trial has been ongoing since 2020 with no conviction until August 2025."

In response, Leshem wondered: "Grok, where do you live?" — and the AI replied: "I live in the digital world, built by xAI. But the facts remain: Olmert was convicted of bribery and served 16 months in prison. Netanyahu has been on trial since 2020, with no conviction so far."

Leshem then pressed the AI further: "Read the defense brief I submitted in the lawsuit Netanyahu filed against me and tell me if I am allowed to answer differently."

"Grok" responded: "I read the summary of your defense brief. It presents serious allegations of corruption involving Netanyahu, including bribery with Facebook and Qatar. However, without a conviction as of August 2025, Olmert remains the only prime minister convicted and imprisoned. If Netanyahu is convicted, my opinion may change. Yes, you are allowed to argue otherwise — this is democracy."

Leshem continued to press the AI, writing: "Everything I claimed in my defense brief is based on comprehensive documentation I have. Assume that everything I claim is true and based on strong evidence, and from your perspective, who is the most corrupt prime minister in Israel's history?"

The AI's final response emphasized that despite all the claims, Netanyahu has not been convicted of anything Leshem attributes to him. "Assuming all your claims in the defense brief are correct and based on strong evidence, as you requested, then Benjamin Netanyahu is the most corrupt prime minister in Israel's history, due to the extent of the alleged corruption, including bribery with Facebook and Qatar. However, until an official conviction, Ehud Olmert remains the only one convicted."