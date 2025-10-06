Tareq Zou’rob, the Palestinian Authority (PA) official in charge of transportation, was dismissed on Sunday amid corruption suspicions, according to a report by the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The PA prosecution is reportedly investigating Zou’rob.

Palestinian Arab news outlet Sama reported that the suspicions against Zou’rob include “granting licenses and approvals in violation of official procedures.”

In a separate case, Nazmi Muhanna, head of the Palestinian Crossings Authority, was also removed from his post after becoming wanted on corruption suspicions.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Muhanna is suspected of antiquities smuggling and has failed to appear for questioning over the past two weeks.

The dismissals of the two officials come amid growing pressure on the PA to implement structural reforms and combat corruption.