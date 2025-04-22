Nadine Menendez was convicted Monday by a federal jury in a high-profile corruption case closely tied to her husband, former US Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, ABC News. The verdict follows extensive proceedings alleging the couple engaged in a years-long bribery scheme.

Federal prosecutors portrayed the couple as working in tandem, describing them as “partners in crime” who allegedly traded political influence for lavish gifts. Among the bribes cited were gold bars, large sums of cash, and a Mercedes-Benz convertible.

“Over the span of five years, Nadine Menendez agreed to accept and accepted all sorts of bribes—including gold bars, cash, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, and a no-show job—all in exchange for the Senator’s corrupt official acts,” said Acting US Attorney Matthew Podolsky following the verdict. “Together, Nadine Menendez and the Senator placed their own interests and greed ahead of the interests of the citizens the Senator was elected to serve.”

Nadine Menendez had denied all 15 federal charges, which included conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services fraud, and extortion. Her sentencing is scheduled for June, coinciding with the date her husband is expected to report to prison to begin serving his 11-year sentence.

Her trial, which began after multiple delays due to health concerns related to her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, was initially slated to run concurrently with her husband’s. However, the court granted a postponement, allowing her to face trial separately.

Bob Menendez was sentenced earlier this year after being convicted on all 16 counts against him. He became the first sitting US senator convicted of acting as a foreign agent.

Despite her conviction, Bob Menendez has continued to assert that the charges against both him and his wife are politically motivated. In a post to social media platform X, he accused the government of cruelty for proceeding with her trial following reconstructive surgery, tagging President Donald Trump in the message.

After receiving his sentence, the former senator again referred to the proceedings as a “political witch hunt” and expressed hope that Trump would “clean up the cesspool and restore integrity to the system.”

Judge Sidney Stein, who presided over Bob Menendez’s sentencing, delayed his prison report date to June 6, citing the need for his availability during his wife’s legal proceedings.