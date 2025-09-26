Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, in New York.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed with President Vučić the ways to extend the cooperation between Israel and Serbia, particularly in the fields of security and trade.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to President Vučić for his unwavering support of Israel's efforts to free all of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including Alon Ohel, who holds Serbian citizenship,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The Prime Minister shared with the President of Serbia the details of his conversation with Alon's parents, following the dissemination by Hamas of a video that shows their son in the terror organization's brutal captivity,” it added.

Separately, Netanyahu met with the President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the two discussed the expansion of cooperation between Israel and Paraguay in a variety of fields — security, technology, energy, and more.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Peña for his unwavering support of Israel and his firm stance against antisemitism and against terror, which was expressed also in Paraguay's designations of the IRGC, Hezbollah and Hamas as terror organizations,” the statement added.

“The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Paraguay's staunch opposition to anti-Israeli bias at the United Nations, the International Criminal Court and other international bodies.”

During his visit to the US, Netanyahu will address the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, and will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Netanyahu will speak at the UN on Friday at 9:00 a.m. New York time (4:00 p.m. Israel time). In his speech, he is expected to respond to the countries that recognized a Palestinian state and denounce their decision. Netanyahu will also explain Israel's opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state.