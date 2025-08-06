Yehuda Avraham Shalom Gross, a 42-year-old resident of Bnei Brak and teacher at the "Hahadash" Talmud Torah, died Tuesday night while on a trip to the Dead Sea.

Gross suddenly collapsed while on a trip with other teachers. Medical teams arrived at the scene and evacuated him to the hospital while performing CPR, but he did not survive.

Gross was known for his dedication to his profession. In recent days, he had complained of pain and dizziness, and his condition deteriorated during the trip.

He is survived by a widow and six children, including a daughter who had just married a few days ago.

Gross' funeral will take place Wednesday at 12:00 PM, departing from his home in Bnei Brak, passing by the "Revavot Ephraim" synagogue en route to the cemetery in Ashdod.