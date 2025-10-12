Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, responded Sunday to the Saturday protests at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv.

The boos began when US Envoy Steve Witkoff mentioned Netanyahu’s name, and caused disruptions which flustered Witkoff as well.

According to Yair, the protesters who booed during the speech were “funded by Qatar.” He added, “They are the Israeli local branch of Antifa.”

He also added that these groups are financed by foreign entities: “They are funded by [George] Soros, the European Union, and until [US President Donald] Trump entered the White House - also by [former US President Joe] Biden’s United States, through USAID.”