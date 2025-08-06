The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday released data showing that anti-Jewish hate crimes in the United States surged to record levels in 2024, despite a slight national decline in overall reported hate crime incidents.

According to the newly published figures, there were 1,938 single-bias anti-Jewish hate crime incidents reported in 2024 - a 5.8 percent increase from 2023 and the highest number since the FBI began tracking such data in 1991. Among these were 178 assaults targeting Jews, up from 174 the previous year.

Although Jews account for approximately 2 percent of the US population, anti-Jewish hate crimes represented 16 percent of all reported hate crimes and nearly 70 percent of all religion-based hate crimes in 2024, a continued upward trend.

Commenting on the FBI findings, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, “As the Jewish community is still reeling from two deadly antisemitic attacks in the past few months, the record-high number of anti-Jewish hate crime incidents tracked by the FBI in 2024 is consistent with ADL’s reporting and, more importantly, with the Jewish community’s current lived experience.”

“Since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, Jewish Americans have not had a moment of respite and have experienced antisemitism at K-12 school, on college campuses, in the public square, at work and Jewish institutions. Our government and leaders must take these numbers seriously and enact adequate measures to protect all Americans from the scourge of hate crimes,” he added.

The ADL, which maintains its own database, recorded 9,354 antisemitic incidents in 2024, the highest total since it began monitoring such activity in 1979. The group noted a 21 percent increase in physical assaults against Jews last year.

Oren Segal, ADL’s Senior Vice President of Counter-Extremism and Intelligence, said, “Hate crimes are deeply personal, harmful, and traumatizing—not only for the individual targeted, but for the entire community they’re part of.”

“Addressing them requires a whole-of-government, whole-of-society response that centers victims and affected communities. While it’s encouraging that more law enforcement agencies are reporting hate crime data, we still have a long way to go to understand the full scope of the problem. Without a full picture, we can’t effectively confront this hate,” he said.