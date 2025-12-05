The US Department of Homeland Security announced the arrest of a senior professor at Harvard Law School who was charged with firing shots near a synagogue on Yom Kippur.

The lecturer, a Brazilian citizen, agreed to leave the US voluntarily.

Carlos Portugal Gouvêa was arrested on October 2 after firing several air-rifle shots outside a synagogue in Brookline, Massachusetts. When apprehended, he told police he was “hunting rats.”

On November 13, Gouvêa admitted to the unlawful use of an air rifle as part of a plea agreement. Additional charges - disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and property damage - were dropped.

Two weeks after his arrest, his visa was revoked, and immigration agents took him into custody this past Wednesday. He agreed to leave the US for Brazil before a formal deportation order is issued.

Trisha McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, issued a harsh statement: “It is a privilege to work and study in the US, not a right. There is no place for such violent and crude acts of antisemitism - they undermine our core principles and pose a threat to law-abiding American citizens.”

McLaughlin added: “The Department of Homeland Security is not obligated to accept foreign nationals who commit such acts, nor to allow them to remain in the US.”