Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a small-scale security meeting today that lasted about three hours, during which the Chief of Staff presented options for the continuation of the campaign in Gaza.

The Prime Minister's office stated: "The IDF is prepared to implement any decision made by the Security-Cabinet."

The meeting follows reports that Netanyahu expected to propose during an upcoming cabinet meeting that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launch a full-scale military operation to conquer the Gaza Strip, dismantle Hamas, and secure the return of the Israeli hostages.

Israeli officials have concluded that, under current conditions, the hostages cannot be released through either partial or comprehensive agreements. As a result, the plan is to instruct the IDF to seize control of Gaza and defeat Hamas militarily.

Previous negotiation efforts have collapsed due to Hamas’s extensive demands, which include only a partial release of hostages, the release of hundreds of imprisoned terrorists — including members of the elite Nukhba unit — a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a return to the pre-war status as of October 6.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly given his approval for a military operation against Hamas. Meanwhile, officials in Jerusalem confirm that Netanyahu is still engaged in high-level discussions regarding the continuation of the war.