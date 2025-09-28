Florida Representative Chase Tramont has officially introduced a bill that would ban the use of the term "West Bank" in official Florida state documents and instead use the term "Judea and Samaria."

He submitted the bill after meeting with Samaria Council President Yossi Dagan on the issue during a visit to the area a few weeks ago. This would make Florida the 11th state in the US expected to pass the law.

During his meeting with Dagan, Tramont said regarding the bill and Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria: "There will never be a separation between the US and Israel. I'm here to tell you that you are not alone. We are here to get through this with you."

"On the issue of sovereignty and recognition of Judea and Samaria, we are starting with small steps with the bill that we are going to pass to recognize Judea and Samaria. And once we have that recognition, the acceptance that this is what it should be, then we want to push towards true sovereignty. This idea of ​​a two-state solution simply will not work here, this is the land of Israel. And we are going to take part and demand it."

Dagan said: "We greatly appreciate your leadership and your partnership. We know, especially in these difficult times, that we, the pioneering Jews who live the Bible and Judea and Samaria, are not alone. And you know that you are not alone either. And we are together with the same values ​​for historical justice in the world. We are together to maintain the security situation of the United States and the State of Israel. And we are together forever. So I greatly appreciate your support for the issue of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, especially in these difficult times, when President Macron and other ignorant leaders are starting to create a situation that will destroy us here, and are lying that this is occupied territory and creating a Palestinian state that will come to cancel the future of the State of Israel. So thank you very much for your support on the issue of sovereignty.”

Tramont explained the bill: “With this bill, Florida sends a clear message: We will stand with Israel, honor truth over falsehoods, and protect the eternal connection between the Jewish people and their historic homeland.”

“With the outrageous decisions of Britain, France, Australia, Canada, and others to recognize a Palestinian state. I believe this is the right time for Florida to lead once again. Judea and Samaria was, is, and will remain a sovereign territory of Israel."

Referring to the recent war and international criticism, Tramont added: "The so-called accusations of genocide by the UN do not reflect the truth about what is actually happening on the ground. It is amazing how quickly and happily people accept the words of the terrorist organization Hamas. If Israel wanted to commit genocide - it would have done so on October 8, 2023. No country has acted with such great care to protect civilians in a war zone. Every casualty is a huge tragedy, but the entire responsibility lies with Hamas. And to suggest that the Palestinian Authority is better - is an argument that lacks all common sense."

Tramont's initiative aligns with federal legislation led by Samaria Council President and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, as part of the lobbying effort for Judea and Samaria in Congress. Tramont notes that the initiative was supported by President Donald Trump as part of the "Recognizing Judea and Samaria Act."