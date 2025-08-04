Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the National Security Committee in Iran's Parliament, has reiterated that international bodies, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will not be granted access to the country’s nuclear facilities under any circumstances.

Speaking to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, Azizi dismissed reports suggesting that IAEA inspections would resume. He clarified that the agency’s delegation, expected in Iran next week, is only permitted to engage in technical discussions with Iranian experts and officials.

Azizi emphasized that legislation passed by the Islamic Shura Council strictly prohibits any foreign delegation from entering or inspecting nuclear sites. He described the restrictions as “permanent and unchangeable,” leaving no room for negotiation or compromise.

He also stated that the visit will not involve any discussions about granting access to nuclear facilities or allowing inspections, as the Iranian government's agenda and the IAEA plans do not include such measures.