The Government today (Monday), approved approximately NIS 3.2 billion in significant and extensive benefits for rebuilding, developing and strengthening the civilian and economic resilience of, the south of the country as part of the national effort to deal with the consequences of the murderous Hamas terrorist attack against the State of Israel on 7 October 2023.

The Government approved two strategic decisions that were formulated, pursuant to a directive from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in cooperation with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the Finance Ministry and the other Government ministries.

1. Strengthening and developing the city of Ashkelon:

The approximately NIS 1.4 billion Government decision includes comprehensive budgetary investment in a range of areas: Strengthening the education system, strengthening the resilience of residents and the municipality, developing infrastructure, advancing cultural and sports projects, building public institutions, strengthening the local economy and improving residents' personal security.

2. A comprehensive Government plan to develop the Western Negev:

The plan involves six main authorities: Ofakim, Netivot and the Merhavim, Eshkol, Sha'ar Hanegev and Sdot Negev regional councils, and includes an approximately NIS 1.8 billion budget for 2025-2029, that will be invested in the following areas:

Strengthening the education system and excellence, developing infrastructure and building public institutions, advancing regional growth engines, an agritech facility in Netivot, developing industrial zones and building a biogas (renewable energy) facility in the Merhavim Regional Council area, innovation and breakthrough reconstruction in the Negev by building a Paralympic village and establishing an innovation and research center in the fields of health and rehabilitation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: "Today, the Government is approving extensive steps for the rebuilding, development and renewal of many communities in the Negev, and Ashkelon. We have a deep commitment to the residents of the south, who have shown extraordinary stamina and patience throughout all the months of the war. Together, we will rebuild our communities and work for their unprecedented prosperity and development."

"Together with this, we are committed to ensuring that Gaza will not constitute a threat to the State of Israel and the residents of the south. I would like to thank the Finance Minister, the PMO Acting Director General, and her team for advancing these important decisions," Netanyahu said.

Finance Minister Smotrich stated: "The Government decision to strengthen Ashkelon and the Western Negev is an unequivocal expression of confidence in the residents of Ashkelon, Netivot, Ofakim and the Merhavim, Eshkol, Sdot Negev and Sha'ar Hanegev regional council areas, and the local leadership that has held the line with strength, responsibility and Zionism. We will not suffice with rebuilding - we are building a stronger and safer and more hopeful future for the residents. This is an investment not only of money, but of spirit, faith and vision. The south is the beating heart of the state - and we are returning to it the strength it deserves."

PMO Acting Director General Drorit Steinmetz stated: "The decisions being brought today express the deep, continuing and data-based commitment to rebuilding the south and building a better future for its residents. The planning was done with extensive cooperation in the field, a systemic vision and aspiration for efforts that would lead to lasting change. We will continue to act with responsibility, sensitivity and determination on behalf of strengthening the civilian fabric and community resilience in the Western Negev and Ashkelon."