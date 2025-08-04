Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he will convene the Security Cabinet this week to issue new directives to the IDF on how to achieve Israel's objectives in the war.

"1,955 years ago, just after the Ninth of [the Hebrew month of] Av, we suffered our greatest fall ever, which changed the face of Jewish history. Since then, we have been divided, separated and fighting each other," Netanyahu said today (Monday), at the start of the Government meeting.

"Today, just after the Ninth of Av, we are in the midst of an intense war, in which we have made very great, historic achievements, because we have not been divided, because we have stood together and fought together. We must continue to stand together and fight together in order to achieve the objectives of the war we have set, all of them: Defeating the enemy, releasing our hostages, and ensuring that Gaza will never again threaten Israel," he said.

Netanyahu announced: "During the week, I will convene the Security Cabinet in order to direct the IDF how to achieve these three objectives, all of them, without exception."

Turning away from the war, he stated: "At the same time, we are continuing to build our land. Today, we are bringing additional good news for the residents of the south. Today, the Government will approve two very important plans for rebuilding and developing the south, at an overall value of NIS 3.2 billion."

He continued: "The first is for the city of Ashkelon. Approximately one month ago, I visited the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company facility there, together with Mayor Tomer Glam. I said then that Ashkelon would enjoy unprecedented growth and development. By the way, this is now happening. And it will happen even more vigorously, because we will invest in education, infrastructure, culture, sports and the local economy."

"In another plan that we are advancing today - we will develop and rebuild Ofakim, Netivot and the Merhavim, Eshkol, Sha'ar Hanegev and Sdot Negev regional council areas. We intend to develop industrial zones, to advance innovation and research centers and to establish the first Paralympic village of its kind in Israel for athletes with disabilities.

"I would like to thank the Acting Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, Drorit Steinmetz. Drorit and her team have done very important work on this issue. I would like to especially thank you, Finance Minister; you and your people have invested much in order to bring this good news to fruition.

"I would like to thank all the Government ministries that were involved, the local council heads and mainly the residents of the south, for being resilient, steadfast and patient since the start of the war. We are committed to helping you with whatever is necessary, and this is what we will do," Netanyahu concluded.