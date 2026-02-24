Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony continued on Tuesday at the Tel Aviv District Court as part of the cross-examination in Case 4000, the Walla-Bezeq case.

During the hearing, prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh confronted the Prime Minister with his police testimony, which she argued was inconsistent with his claims in court.

During the investigation, Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Did the investigators say that before or after the rape?"

In response, Tirosh replied: “I don’t understand-are you also claiming that you were raped?" Netanyahu’s defense attorney, Amit Hadad, strongly objected, saying: “What is this? What kind of audacity is this-to ask the Prime Minister of Israel whether he was also raped? You should be ashamed."

Tirosh responded: “You should be ashamed. Mr. Netanyahu-what do you mean, before or after the rape?"