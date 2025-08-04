Avishai David, father of hostage Evyatar David, spoke to i24NEWS about the anguish he is enduring following the release of new footage showing his son in captivity.

“The images leave no room for doubt,” he said. “It’s shocking and reminiscent of dark scenes from the past. He looks like a brand plucked from the fire.”

Avishai described Evyatar, once known as a strong and healthy young man, as now appearing utterly helpless—emaciated, silent, and suffering from severe anemia. “I was a paramedic for years. I’ve seen a lot—but to see my son like this, it’s simply unimaginable,” he said.

He believes his son is likely being held in harsh conditions, probably in a narrow tunnel without adequate food, water, or stimulation. “It’s repeated abuse,” he said. “It’s simply incomprehensible that in this day and age, people are still capable of doing such things. It kills the heart.”

Unlike other family members, Avishai said he chooses to watch the footage repeatedly as a way to maintain a connection with his son. “I send him energy. I try to communicate. It’s the only way I can feel close to him.”

He also shared some details about the phone call he received from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I believe in their capabilities. Military officials are also talking to me. Things are being done behind the scenes, and I trust them.”

Still, he acknowledged the haunting fear that his son may not survive captivity. “It keeps us awake. It’s an unimaginable feeling.”

Avishai urged that every effort be made to bring the hostages home and issued a sharp rebuke of Western media coverage, accusing it of amplifying voices that falsely portray Israel as committing war crimes. “This only hardens the enemy’s heart. They say we are starving people—while my son is being starved. It distorts reality. I cannot comprehend this evil.”

In closing, he sent a message to his son: “We never stop thinking about him. Every minute. We are making every effort, in Israel and worldwide, to bring him and all the hostages home. We don’t rest for a moment. Just to bring them back to life and recovery.”