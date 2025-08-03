Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that the Red Cross ensure the immediate provision of food and medical care to the hostages held in Gaza.

Netanyahu spoke with Julien Lerisso, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in the region, requesting his involvement in delivering urgent food and medical treatment to the hostages.

Netanyahu told Larison: “Hamas’s lie of starvation echoes around the world, while the real, systematic starvation is being inflicted on our hostages, who are suffering brutal physical and psychological abuse. The world cannot stand idly by in the face of these shocking images, reminiscent of Nazi crimes.”

He urged the international community to denounce the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad and to cease all direct and indirect support for them, stressing that their actions violate international law and the Geneva Convention.

The family of hostage Alon Ohel pleaded: “Mr. Prime Minister, according to testimonies we received, a 19-year-old boy is stitching our son's wounds with a needle and thread. Alon has lost an eye and his life is in danger. Meanwhile, tons of medical supplies and food are entering Gaza. We demand that Israel insist on the immediate evacuation of wounded hostages for urgent medical care under international supervision. This demand must be backed by all world leaders. Alon and the other hostages are out of time.”

The Prime Minister’s conversation came a day after the release of Hamas propaganda videos showing hostage Evyatar David suffering from severe malnutrition.

His family issued a statement: “We are being forced to watch our beloved Evyatar deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas’s tunnels in Gaza — a living skeleton, buried alive. Our son has only a few days left to live in his current condition. Evyatar is being starved as a tool of Hamas’s propaganda.”

“The humanitarian aid that the world — together with Israel — is providing to Gaza’s residents must also reach Evyatar. We call on the Israeli government, the people of Israel, the nations of the world, and the President of the United States to do everything possible to save Evyatar from death and ensure he receives urgent food and medical treatment,” the family said.

Evyatar’s sister, Yaela, wrote on Instagram: “After a night of crying over my brother, who has become a walking skeleton in Gaza’s cruel dungeon, I realized the whole world needs to see this. Evyatar’s physical condition hit me like a million punches to the stomach. ‘Never again’ is now.”

A statement from the Hostage Families Forum added: “Our children are enduring a Holocaust. If we don’t get them all out now, they won’t survive much longer.”