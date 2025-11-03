Members of Hamas's armed wing have created dedicated teams to locate the bodies of murdered Israelis being held captive by the terror group in the Gaza Strip, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

According to the report, the teams include senior commanders and terrorists, who are tasked with locating the bodies and guarding them in various locations in the enclave.

Sources cited by the newspaper reported that the activity is being conducted in coordination with Red Cross representatives, who receive direct orders from Hamas leadership.

The report further notes that Hamas teams are providing the Red Cross with precise information regarding the locations where Israeli hostages are buried, and the Red Cross coordinates with Israeli officials to gain access for their teams on the ground.

The Red Cross teams enter areas considered dangerous near the Yellow Line, accompanied by Hamas representatives and an Egyptian engineering crew with new technological tools for locating underground sites.