British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for the "unconditional release" of all of the remaining hostages still held in Gaza following the publication of two hostage videos over the weekend.

"The images of hostages being paraded for propaganda are sickening," Lammy wrote on X. "Every hostage must be released unconditionally. Hamas must disarm and have no control over Gaza."

"We are working with partners on a long-term solution and plan for peace. This must begin with an immediate ceasefire, that frees the hostages, as well as removing inhumane aid restrictions," he said.

Lammy's post comes after Hamas released a one-minute video Friday showing hostage Evyatar David in visibly deteriorated condition inside a narrow tunnel. A day earlier, the Islamic Jihad terror group published footage of hostage Rom Braslavski.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has threatened to recognize a Palestinian state if the situation in Gaza does not improve by next month, despite Hamas continuing to rule Gaza and continuing to hold Israeli hostages.