British journalist Piers Morgan caused an uproar on Saturday after publishing a controversial post on X in the aftermath of the video of hostage Evyatar David which was published by Hamas.

“It’s interesting that all the prominent pro-Israeli voices on here who refuse to believe any Gazan casualty numbers published by the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, accept the veracity of hostage pix/videos posted by Hamas without hesitation,” Morgan wrote.

Many users expressed outrage over the post. One user replied, “You do understand there's a difference between ‘numbers Hamas says’ and a video we see with OUR OWN EYES — where we know the hostage, we know his family, he's our brother. Right?”

Another user wrote in response, “Of all the dumb takes about this war, this one might take the cake.”

Yet another response said, “This is truly your stupidest take yet. Mazel Tov!”

One user asked Grok, xAI’s bot, “Explain to this cruel person, why normal people believe the terrorists, when they see a video of the hostage filmed by the terrorists. And don't believe the terrorists when they present any information with the goal to pressure the victims to stop fighting terrorists.”

Grok replied, “Visual hostage videos from Hamas often feature identifiable individuals, corroborated by families and intelligence, serving as proof of life for negotiations. In contrast, casualty figures from the Hamas-run ministry have a history of inflation and manipulation for propaganda, as noted in past conflicts and independent analyses, warranting skepticism.”