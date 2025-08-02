US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff visited Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday, speaking with families of hostages.

During his visit, he stated that Hamas is prepared to disarm as part of a ceasefire agreement.

In response, Hamas issued a statement denying Witkoff’s claim and emphasizing that “the resistance and its weapons are a national and legal obligation as long as the occupation continues.”

According to Hamas, armed resistance is a right “enshrined in international conventions and custom, and it cannot be relinquished until all our national rights are restored, foremost among them the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty, with Jerusalem (al-Quds) as its capital.”

Hamas leaders have previously expressed willingness to “dismantle” the al-Qassam Brigades only upon the establishment of a Palestinian state, at which point they would be incorporated into the Palestinian army.