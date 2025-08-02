תיעוד הפעילות דובר צה"ל

On July 24th, 2025, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Salah al-Din Za‘atra, who served as the Deputy Commander of Hamas’ Al-Furqan Battalion.

Za‘atra previously served as the commander of the battalion's combat support company and was responsible for directing and advancing numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

Directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

In northern and central Gaza, IDF troops continue to operate to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure above and below ground. The troops eliminated several terrorists by firing shells.

In northern Gaza, IDF troops continue to eliminate terrorists and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

Over the weekend, IDF troops identified four Hamas terrorists near an area where the troops were operating and directed an aircraft that struck and eliminated them.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops eliminate terrorists and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

During the operations, the troops dismantled underground terrorist infrastructure and structures containing weapons from which terrorists operated.