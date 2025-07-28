Amid ongoing diplomatic discussions about expanding the Abraham Accords, a political source stated this week that Azerbaijan could join the agreements, citing its broad cooperation with Israel.

In a conversation with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, the source mapped out the warming ties between the US.and Azerbaijan and claimed it has significant implications.

“In a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing held this week, Republican Senator Steve Daines described his meeting with President Aliyev and the diplomatic and energy ties between Azerbaijan and Israel.

During the discussion, Daines mentioned the gas deal between the Azerbaijani company SOCAR and Israel, saying it would strengthen Israel’s energy security. He also noted that he met with Israel's ambassador to Baku, George Deek, and was impressed by the deep historical cooperation between Baku and Jerusalem.

Daniel Shapiro, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, also spoke at the hearing and explained why the Muslim-majority country has strong potential.

‘Sometimes people ask, how can the Abraham Accords be expanded? Maybe Azerbaijan? Azerbaijan has had diplomatic relations with Israel for many years and is one of the leading Muslim countries to do so—well before the Abraham Accords emerged. Their strategic importance is undeniable.

‘They also have a unique cultural ability to build bridges and strengthen Israel’s relations with other Arab and Muslim countries, including some in South Asia or Central Asia, which already have ties but not as deep and rich as those with Azerbaijan.’”

At the same time, the source noted that relations between the presidents of the US and Azerbaijan are also warming. This week, U.S. President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social a video clip from a speech by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in which he praised Trump as the only recent U.S. president who had not started wars.

Aliyev noted that Trump, like the Azerbaijani people, shares core values—especially the value of family. He added that during his brief tenure, Trump succeeded in ending wars rather than starting them.

“This is the first time Trump has shared a speech by a foreign leader and praised them in such a way—a remarkable move that points to a special connection between the two leaders.”

Behind the scenes, relations between Washington and Baku have been warming for some time. In the first half of 2025, trade between the two countries reached nearly $600 million—an increase of 36 percent over the previous year.

“Azerbaijan has become a critical hub in the Southern Gas Corridor, which delivers gas from the Caspian Sea to southern Europe—a symbolic step in Europe’s effort to reduce dependence on Russia.

“As the U.S. administration reconsiders its influence deployment in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Azerbaijan is gaining ground, continuing to establish itself not only as a partner to Israel but also as a key player in the emerging geopolitical arena.”