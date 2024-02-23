The United States on Friday imposed extensive sanctions against Russia, targeting more than 500 people and entities to mark the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and retaliate for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Reuters reported.

President Joe Biden said the measures aim to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin "pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home."

The sanctions targeted Russia's Mir payment system, financial institutions and its military industrial base, sanctions evasion, future energy production and other areas. They also hit prison officials the US says are linked to Navalny's death.

The US Treasury Department targeted nearly 300 people and entities on Friday, while the State Department hit over 250 people and entities and the Commerce Department added over 90 companies to the Entity List, according to Reuters.

"We must sustain our support for Ukraine even as we weaken Russia's war machine. It's critical that Congress steps up to join our allies around the world in giving Ukraine the means to defend itself," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The sanctions come a week after Navalny died in a Russian prison. Biden directly blamed the Russian President for Navalny’s death, telling reporters his death was the fault of Putin and his "thugs."

"Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny's death," Biden said in televised remarks from the White House, adding, "What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality. No one should be fooled."

Earlier this week, Biden lashed out at Putin and called him a "crazy SOB" during a fundraiser in San Francisco.

