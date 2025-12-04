US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee delivered the keynote address at the opening of the Ambassador Program, setting a commanding tone for an unprecedented gathering of one thousand Christian leaders and influencers brought to Israel in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his speech, Huckabee focused on the deep strategic and moral bond between Israel and the United States, describing the delegation’s arrival as “nothing short of a miracle.” Highlighting Israel’s status as the region’s only democracy and pointed to its protection of religious freedom, he noted, “I have seen how Christian holy sites are protected with the same seriousness as Jewish and Muslim sites.”

Huckabee also stressed that threats to Israel are directly connected to threats against the United States. “Let us never forget that every enemy of Israel is an enemy of the United States. Israel is the appetizer. The main course is America.”

Addressing the war with Hamas, he noted: “The war could have ended on October 8, had Hamas released all the hostages.” Regarding the determination to bring the hostages back, Huckabee said, “Any parent would do everything in their power to bring their child back.”

“Seven hundred thousand Americans live in Israel. Any attack on Israel is also an attack on us,” he added.

Huckabee also called on the leaders to return to the United States and speak the truth about Israel, actively confronting misleading statements, including those made by Tucker Carlson: “When public figures speak carelessly, it fuels misinformation. When someone says things about Israel that are not true, you have the responsibility to use your freedom of speech, to respond, to stand up, and to say: not in our country. America will not stand silent. You must confront falsehood wherever it appears and guide your communities with firsthand facts, clarity, and conviction.”

“No one is asking you to go back and tell a story about Israel that is not true. No one is asking you to present a version of history that does not exist. You are asked only to return and tell the truth.”

Dr Mike Evans, Founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and the initiator of the Ambassador Program, also spoke at the Jerusalem event, expressing deep appreciation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for his vision and for the courage to establish a global partnership with the Evangelical community.

“There are more than seven hundred million non Jewish Zionists in the world. They believe in one Book, and it is a Jewish Book. This is a covenant built on faith and on a commitment to shared values,” he said, noting that the Evangelical community sees Israel as a central force in blocking extremism in the Middle East. “Israel is the moral and strategic line of defense against radicalism. No other nation fills this role.”

Regarding US President Donald Trump, he added, “He exceeded all our expectations and he is a true friend of the State of Israel.”

“Eighty percent of the Bible was written in this land. Anyone who attacks Israel is harming America as well and is encouraging extremist forces. We stand together on a foundation of faith, prayer, and shared values.”

The Ambassador Program brings to Israel a delegation of senior Christian leaders to deepen their connection with the country, to learn about its security and social challenges, and to strengthen global support for Israel. These participants' arrival is “an exceptional demonstration of support for Israel’s stand against an unprecedented wave of incitement, disinformation, and delegitimization.”

“Israel’s struggle today is not only about borders but about truth. Those who attack Israel are attacking the values we share and the foundations of the free world.”

“We must be honest about reality. Peace cannot be built on illusions. Israel requires real security and partners who choose life rather than terror,” he added, stressing that Hamas enjoys high levels of support among the Arabs in Gaza and those living under the Palestinian Authority.

Referring to comments by American commentator Tucker Carlson, he emphasized, “Geographic size does not reflect significance. Israel is the front line protecting the free world from extremism. Those who stand with Israel stand with stability, liberty, and truth.”

Alongside the security challenges, Dr. Evans highlighted the dramatic importance of the media battlefield. “The major battle for the State of Israel is taking place today on social networks and in global public opinion. It is a battle over narrative, truth, and legitimacy. This is precisely why, in full cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we brought the most influential leaders here so they can bring the truth to their communities.”

“The Book of Books and the promise it contains are the foundation of our faith. Those who attack the Jewish people are attacking our faith and our core values. We are here to say: Israel is not alone,” he concluded.