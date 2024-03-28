World Jewish Congress (WJC) President Ronald S. Lauder on Wednesday expressed condolences following the passing of former United States Senator Joseph Lieberman at the age of 82.

“It is with profound sadness that the World Jewish Congress mourns the loss of former Senator Joseph Lieberman, a trailblazer for Jewish public servants in the United States who wore his faith on his sleeve. Senator Lieberman’s career was a beacon of dedication to public service, characterized by his deep commitment to Jewish principles, and an unwavering support for the fight against antisemitism,” said Lauder.

“I had the privilege of knowing Senator Lieberman personally. While we might not have agreed on every issue, his integrity, and devotion to the Jewish community and to strengthening Israel-US relations were always a constant,” he added.

“Senator Liberman was a true mensch, whose legacy of leadership and service will continue to inspire future generations. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and all who were touched by his remarkable life. May his memory be a blessing,” concluded Lauder.

Lieberman, who was the first Orthodox Jew to serve in the Senate, died from complications following a fall, according to his family.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday night, "Sara and I grieve with Hadassah and the entire Lieberman family on the passing of our beloved Joe Lieberman."

"Joe was an exemplary public servant, an American patriot and a matchless champion of the Jewish people and the Jewish state."

"In my very first meeting with him decades ago, I was struck by his integrity, decency and civic courage. He had a deep moral sense and common sense and was fearless in the defense of truth," said Netanyahu.

"He was also an extraordinarily kind and loyal personal friend. We will miss you greatly Joe. May the Lieberman family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem," concluded Netanyahu.